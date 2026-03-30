Mumbai Health News: Wockhardt Hospital Launches ‘Miracle’ Mother & Child Care Unit With Advanced NICU And IVF Services

Wockhardt Hospital introduces ‘Miracle’ unit in Mumbai Central, offering advanced maternal and neonatal care facilities under one roof | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 30: Amid rising cases of premature births and neonatal complications in urban India, the demand for advanced, integrated maternal and newborn care is becoming increasingly critical—especially in a fast-paced city like Mumbai.

Addressing this need, a Mumbai-based hospital has launched a comprehensive Mother & Child Care Unit, Miracle, designed to provide end-to-end support—from fertility treatment to postnatal and neonatal care—under one roof.

Comprehensive facility in South Mumbai

Located at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai Central, the unit brings together IVF services, maternity care, a fully equipped Labour OT, and advanced neonatal intensive care. Its strategic South Mumbai location ensures accessibility for patients across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Advanced care for high-risk pregnancies

Designed to manage both routine and high-risk pregnancies, the facility offers immediate access to critical care. A key highlight is its advanced NICU, featuring a 6-bed setup (expandable to 7) with high-frequency ventilators, incubators, and open care warmers. It also provides nitric oxide therapy for neonatal pulmonary hypertension, available at only a limited number of centres in the city.

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Integrated support and continuity of care

With integrated monitoring systems, neonatal transport, and comprehensive nutritional support, the unit ensures continuity of care. The initiative reflects a commitment to delivering specialised, high-quality care for mothers and newborns, particularly in complex and high-risk situations.

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