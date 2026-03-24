Mumbai Health News: Upto 20 Per Cent Infertility Cases Linked To Genital Tuberculosis, Say Experts

Doctors warn genital TB may silently impact fertility, stress early diagnosis and treatment | Canva (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 24: Tuberculosis (TB) is widely known as a lung infection, but it can also affect other parts of the body, including the brain, intestines, bones, and reproductive organs.

When TB spreads to the reproductive system, it is called genital tuberculosis, a condition increasingly recognised as a significant contributor to infertility—particularly in women. Studies suggest that up to 20% of women undergoing infertility evaluations may have genital TB.

Silent progression delays diagnosis

One of the biggest challenges with genital TB is that it often develops silently. The infection can spread from the lungs to other organs through the bloodstream, yet many individuals remain unaware of this risk. Nearly 40–80% of women with genital TB show no obvious symptoms, which leads to delayed diagnosis.

In many cases, the condition is only detected when couples experience difficulty in conceiving. By that time, the infection may have already caused damage to the reproductive organs, lowering the chances of natural pregnancy.

Importance of early screening and diagnosis

Doctors emphasise the importance of comprehensive evaluation for those facing fertility issues, including screening for TB where relevant. Early diagnosis plays a crucial role in preventing long-term complications and preserving reproductive health.

Dr. Avantika Vaze, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Vashi, Mumbai, explains, “Genital tuberculosis can have a huge impact on fertility if not diagnosed early.” She adds, “Anti-tuberculosis medications can help eliminate the infection and prevent further damage to the reproductive organs.”

Dr. Rita Modi, Senior Consultant Fertility Health Specialist, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, says, “Many couples are shocked to learn that tuberculosis can silently affect their chances of becoming parents. The good news is that with early diagnosis and proper treatment, many of these problems can be managed, giving couples hope and a chance to achieve parenthood.”

Experts urge awareness of symptoms

Dr. Kekin Gala, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, urges awareness: “Many women ignore symptoms like irregular periods, lower abdominal pain, weakness, or sudden weight loss. These may seem minor, but can become serious if left untreated. If TB is detected early and proper treatment is taken, the damage can be controlled and fertility can be protected.”

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Hope with timely treatment

With greater awareness, timely screening, and appropriate medical care, genital tuberculosis can be effectively managed—helping individuals preserve their reproductive health and improve their chances of achieving parenthood.

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