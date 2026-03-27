Mumbai Health News: Only 18.9 Per Cent Mumbaikars Recognise Early Colorectal Cancer Signs, Survey Flags High Self-Medication Risk

Survey reveals low awareness of colorectal cancer symptoms among Mumbaikars amid rising self-medication habits | File Photo

Mumbai, March 27: Just 18.9% of residents in Mumbai recognise blood in stool and changes in bowel habits as warning signs of colorectal cancer, highlighting alarmingly low awareness in the city, according to a recent digestive health perception survey.

Low awareness and delayed healthcare response

The Mumbai-specific analysis, based on 786 respondents, reveals concerning behavioural trends and delayed healthcare-seeking habits. More than 85% said they would rely on over-the-counter remedies or lifestyle changes for persistent bowel issues instead of consulting a doctor, while 87.5% admitted to self-managing symptoms like acidity and indigestion.

Barriers to medical consultation remain high

Barriers to medical consultation remain significant. Around 30.6% cited lack of time as the main reason for avoiding a doctor, followed by fear (27.1%) and embarrassment (23.8%). Additionally, 18.5% did not consider their symptoms serious, pointing to major awareness gaps.

Digestive issues widespread across city

Digestive issues are widespread across the city. About 58% of respondents reported irregular bowel movements, and over half experienced a sensation of incomplete bowel evacuation. Despite this, only 22.2% were aware that serious gastrointestinal diseases can exist without pain.

Lifestyle risks contributing to rising cases

Lifestyle-related risk factors are also prominent. Nearly 86% frequently consume outside or packaged food, while almost half do not engage in regular physical activity. Tobacco use was reported by 41.9% of respondents, further increasing the risk of gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer.

Experts warn of late diagnosis risks

Experts from leading healthcare institutions, including Apollo Hospitals, Hiranandani Hospital and Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital, warned that low awareness and delayed consultation are contributing to late-stage diagnosis.

“Colorectal cancer often begins as small polyps and can progress silently if not detected early. Symptoms like persistent bowel changes, blood in stool, abdominal discomfort, fatigue, or unexplained weight loss should not be ignored,” said Dr Jyoti Bajpai.

Highlighting behavioural risks, Dr Mubarakunnisa Tonse added, “The tendency to self-medicate—even in serious situations like blood in stool—can delay diagnosis and worsen outcomes. Awareness and timely medical consultation are critical.”

Emphasising lifestyle factors, Dr Darshit Shah said, “Frequent consumption of processed food, lack of exercise, and tobacco use are key drivers behind rising colorectal cancer cases. Healthier habits and regular screening can significantly reduce risk.”

Nationwide findings mirror Mumbai trends

The findings are part of a larger nationwide survey covering over 10,000 respondents across 14 Indian cities. At the national level, more than 80% reported self-medicating for digestive issues, while over 65% experienced irregular bowel movements.

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With March observed as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month globally, the survey—part of a nationwide audit supported by Merck Specialities Pvt. Ltd.—highlights the urgent need for improved public awareness, timely medical consultation and routine screening to enable early detection and better outcomes.

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