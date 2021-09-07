e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:40 PM IST

Mumbai: Health Minister Rajesh Tope hints at imposing curbs if O2 demand crosses 700MT

Swapnil Mishra
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope | Photo Credit: Twitter/@rajeshtope11

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Tuesday, hinted at the possibility of imposing curbs if the demand for oxygen crosses 700 metric tonnes (MT) amidst the third wave of Covid-19. A Central government report has anticipated that the state would report 60 lakh cases. Currently, it has a capacity of 1,400-1,500 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO). And, 250 of the 450 PSA plants have been commissioned. "We can target a capacity of 2,000 MT. However, if the estimation of the Central government turns true, then we will be needing more oxygen,” said Tope.

Meanwhile, Tope also urged all Ganesh mandals to ensure to avoid gatherings. They need to ensure that the Covid-19 rules are followed 100 per cent. "We have the experience of the first and the second waves with us. Keeping that experience in mind, and after consulting the chief minister, a suitable decision would be taken,” Tope said.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:40 PM IST
