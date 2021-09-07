Mumbai: Health Minister Rajesh Tope hints at imposing curbs if O2 demand crosses 700MT

ALSO READ Mumbai: All 36 districts to implement oxygen management plan to tackle demand

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Tuesday, hinted at the possibility of imposing curbs if the demand for oxygen crosses 700 metric tonnes (MT) amidst the third wave of Covid-19. A Central government report has anticipated that the state would report 60 lakh cases. Currently, it has a capacity of 1,400-1,500 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO). And, 250 of the 450 PSA plants have been commissioned. "We can target a capacity of 2,000 MT. However, if the estimation of the Central government turns true, then we will be needing more oxygen,” said Tope.

Meanwhile, Tope also urged all Ganesh mandals to ensure to avoid gatherings. They need to ensure that the Covid-19 rules are followed 100 per cent. "We have the experience of the first and the second waves with us. Keeping that experience in mind, and after consulting the chief minister, a suitable decision would be taken,” Tope said.

