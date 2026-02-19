Mumbai Health Crisis: 62-Year-Old Woman With Severe Head Injury Shifted After CT Scan Machine Fails At Trauma Care Hospital

A critical patient is shifted from Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital after its CT scan facility was found non-functional in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai, Feb 19: In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old woman with a severe head injury had to be shifted to Dr R N Cooper Hospital in Juhu on Wednesday, February 18, after the CT scan facility at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital was found to be non-functional.

Injury after fall at home

The patient, Naseem Banu Mohammed Sajjed Qureshi, a resident of Aadarsh Nagar in Jogeshwari (West), sustained a head injury on the morning of February 18 after falling down the stairs at her home. Her family rushed her to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital, reaching around 9 am.

CT scan machine non-functional

According to her son, Mohammed Arif, doctors admitted her and conducted an X-ray. However, the CT scan machine was not working. Given the severity of the injury, the family was advised to shift her to Dr R N Cooper Hospital for further evaluation.

Arif alleged that the hospital not only asked them to transfer his mother but also made them sign a document stating that they were shifting her at their own risk. “We had no option but to take her to Cooper Hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU. Her condition deteriorated further, and since a neurosurgeon was not available there, we shifted her to a private hospital in Andheri,” he said.

Blood clot detected, patient on ventilator

Doctors later discovered a blood clot in her brain. She is currently on a ventilator at a private hospital due to the severity of her head injury.

The Free Press Journal had reported in its February 18 edition that the CT scan machine at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital had been non-functional for the past week. The equipment provider had identified a fault in the machine’s UPS system, which requires replacement. The hospital administration had assured that repairs would be completed within a week.

Patients referred to other hospitals

In the meantime, patients requiring CT scans are being referred to Dr R N Cooper Hospital or V N Desai Hospital.

Hospital administration responds

When contacted, Dr Hanumant Waikule, Medical Superintendent of Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital, stated that the patient was suspected to have an intracerebral haemorrhage and that her high blood pressure was a concern. As the hospital’s CT scan machine was non-functional, the family was advised to get the scan done at Dr R N Cooper Hospital.

He added that the on-duty Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) had directed doctors to admit the patient. However, according to him, the family expressed a desire to shift her to another hospital and signed a Discharge Against Medical Advice (DAMA) form. “We came to know that the patient had been taken to Dr R N Cooper Hospital only after receiving a call from there,” Dr Waikule said.

He further noted that the hospital’s neurosurgeon visits only twice a week and was not available on Wednesday. As the patient was suspected to have an intracerebral haemorrhage and might have required specialist care, this was explained to the family.

