Mumbai Health Alert: Repair Work Begins At St George Hospital After 2 Plaster-Fall Incidents In A Day

Authorities have started repair work at St George Hospital after plaster-fall incidents raised concerns about staff and patient safety | File Photo

Mumbai, June 18: Repair work has begun at the nursing hostel mess and nursing home of the historic St George Hospital in South Mumbai after repeated incidents of plaster and false ceiling collapse raised serious safety concerns among staff and residents.

The latest incidents were reported on June 5, 2026. According to hospital sources, a portion of plaster fell in the Nursing Mess around 11 am, injuring a staff member.

He reportedly sustained injuries to his left arm, forearm and foot and narrowly escaped a possible head injury. Later the same day, another plaster-falling incident was reported in Room No. 5 of the Nursing Home at around 1.30 pm.

Repeated infrastructure concerns

Hospital staff alleged that the nursing home building has been facing multiple infrastructure issues for a long time, including falling wall plaster, water leakages, damaged slabs and non-functional air-conditioning systems.

Similar incidents have reportedly occurred in the female medical ward, where portions of the ceiling and slab have fallen on several occasions, including near patient beds. Drainage leakages have also been reported in some wards, raising concerns about patient safety and hygiene.

Repair work underway

Medical Superintendent Dr Vinayak Sawarddekar confirmed that plaster-falling incidents were reported both in the nursing home and the nursing mess on June 5. He stated that the matter was immediately brought to the notice of the authorities and repair work has already commenced.

Also Watch:

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) also acknowledged the structural issues and confirmed that repair and restoration work is currently underway.

Hospital employees, however, have demanded a comprehensive structural audit of the ageing facilities to prevent future accidents and ensure the safety of healthcare workers, nursing staff and patients.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/