Mumbai Health Alert: 2 Alleged Medical Negligence Deaths At Cooper Hospital Spark Outrage

Families demand probe after two deaths at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai, April 27: The city witnessed two disturbing incidents at R N Cooper Hospital in Juhu, where families have alleged medical negligence leading to the deaths of two patients within hours of each other.

Woman dies after alleged fall from stretcher

In the first case, a 27-year-old woman, Sandhya Yadav, reportedly died early Monday after allegedly falling from a stretcher inside the intensive care unit (ICU).

Yadav, a resident of Goregaon (West), had initially been admitted on Saturday with complaints of stomach pain. After receiving treatment, she was discharged, but was brought back when her condition failed to improve.

According to her relatives, Yadav complained of dizziness around 10 pm on Sunday, following which doctors advised shifting her to the ICU. She was placed on a stretcher and given oxygen support. Around 2 am, family members waiting outside the ICU heard a loud noise. Upon entering, they allegedly found her lying on the floor.

The family claims they had to lift her back onto the stretcher themselves. They further alleged that a nasal tube was reinserted without proper care, causing bleeding. When they raised concerns, they were reportedly asked to leave the ICU.

At around 3 am, the family was denied access when seeking updates. Later, they were informed that CPR was being administered. Yadav was declared dead at approximately 6:45 am.

Hospital staff stated that tensions escalated afterward, with the family protesting and creating a disturbance.

Man dies after alleged delay in ICU admission

In a separate incident on Saturday night, a 38-year-old man, Kailash Singh from Nalasopara, allegedly died after not being provided an ICU bed in time. According to his wife, Pooja Singh, he was admitted with breathing difficulties and low blood pressure.

Despite repeated assurances from hospital staff that he would be shifted to the ICU, his condition reportedly worsened. Pooja Singh alleged that although a bed was available, it was not allotted due to pending approval from the treating doctor. She claimed she pleaded with multiple doctors for urgent intervention, but no action was taken.

Kailash Singh died around 11 pm. He is survived by his wife and two young children and was the sole earning member of the family.

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Authorities order probe

Dr Shailesh Mohite, Director of Major Hospitals, said that both cases will be investigated. Information will be sought from the hospital administration, and discussions will also be held with senior doctors.

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