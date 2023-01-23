The Medical Wing of Brahma Kumaris, Global Hospital & Research Centre, Association of Medical Consultants, Mumbai, IMA – Mumbai West organized a National conference on “Rejuvenating Medical Minds”(RMM) on 22nd January 2023 at Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion, Mumbai. The Theme for the conference was – Passion and Compassion.

The Medical Professionals are committed towards providing unconditional care to patients and give their best for it, however, in this process, they do neglect to take care of “Self”, as a result of which they become prone to stress, depression, fatigue, etc. The Purpose of this conference was to get an awareness about taking care and healing own self through self reflection and meditation, which contributes to overall wellness.

The Inaugural Ceremony was graced by Conference Chairman, Senior Oncologist and President of Medical Wing of Brahma Kumaris BK Dr. Ashok Mehta Ji, Rajyogini Brahma Kumari Santosh Didi Ji - Joint Administrative Head of the Brahma Kumaris, Dr. Satish Khadilkar - Head of Neurology Dept. Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Dr. Praveen Shingare - Former Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Shri. Madhusudan Agrawal - Director , Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Dr. Nilima Bhamre - President,Association of Medical Consultants, Dr. Pratap Midha Ji - Medical Director & Trustee of Global Hospital & Research Centre, Mt. Abu; Dr. Banarsi Lal Shah - Executive Secretary of Medical Wing of Brahma Kumaris, Most sought after International Speaker BK Sister Shivani and special delegates from the Brahma Kumaris and the Medical Fraternity.

Conference Chairman Dr. Ashok Mehta Ji, spoke on the Theme topic, welcomed the audiences and set the context for the conference that how re-defining the Passion (holistically) and complementing it with Compassion can lead to both professional and personal satisfaction to Medico's.

Rajyogini BK Santosh Didi Ji gave her Blessings and Good Wishes towards the conference, and inspired all to spread contentment and happiness Within and to Others.

BK Sister Shivani in her very inspirational talk emphasized on feeding oneself with the right content, because we are what we think and hence one needs to think right, so that rightness comes in words, deeds, actions and ultimately our Destiny! She discussed on routine Lifestyle practices that if adopted will help heal the body from within that would make a person healthier physically, mentally and emotionally.

Rajyogi BK Nikunj Ji - Popular Columnist and National Coordinator of Media Wing of Brahma Kumaris said that this conference was meant out of "Gratitude" towards the Medical Fraternity who gives so much, so selflessly. He said such conferences will be continued to be organized in major cities across India with an effort to spiritually empower these "Divine Angels".

The Conference had many eminent Doctors and Rajyoga Meditation Practitioners who expressed their views on varied topics - BK Dr. Mohit Gupta ( Professor of Cardiology and Interventional Cardiologist at GB Pant Hospital, Delhi); BK Dr. Reena Tomar (Professor of Pathology at Maulana Azad Medical College & Lok Nayak Hospital Delhi); BK Dr. Sachin Parab (Conference Secretary, Jt. Secretary of Medical Wing of Brahma Kumaris ), BK Dr. Girish Patel (Senior Psychotherapist), Dr. E. V. Swami (Consultant & Counsellor), to name a few.

There was also an interactive 'Experience sharing session' in which Doctors who are also Rajyoga Meditation Practitioners shared real life experiences of applying Spirituality in Medical Science.

There were more than 2000 delegates who benefited from this conference.

