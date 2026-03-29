‘He Was Like A Second Father To Me,’ Says Nawaz Modi On Demise Of Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania

Mumbai: Following the demise of former Raymond Group chairman Vijaypat Singhania, Nawaz Modi, estranged wife of current chairman Gautam Singhania, paid an emotional tribute, remembering him as a guiding force and a father figure in her life.

Expressing deep grief, Modi said that Vijaypat Singhania held a special place in her heart, describing him as “paapa” and someone who stood by her during some of the most difficult phases of her life. She recalled how he became a pillar of strength, especially at a time when her own father was seriously unwell and unable to support her.

VIDEO | Mumbai: On demise of former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania, Nawaz Modi, estranged wife of Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania, says, “Vijaypat Singhania was paapa to me. He was like a second father to me. When my own father was very unwell and could no longer be… pic.twitter.com/a1jl2KmroB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2026

“He was like a second father to me. When my own father was very unwell and could no longer be there for me, my father-in-law stood by me like a rock from start to finish,” she said.

Modi further highlighted the unwavering support she received from the late industrialist, noting that he played a crucial role in guiding and protecting her. “He guided me, advised me, supported me, protected me, and provided for me. I spent a lot of time with him, and he meant so much to me,” she added.

Her tribute paints a picture of a deeply personal bond that went beyond formal family ties, underscoring the late Singhania’s role not only as a business leader but also as a compassionate and supportive individual in his personal relationships.

Describing him as “a gem of a human being,” Modi said his presence in her life was invaluable and irreplaceable. She also expressed the profound sense of loss she is experiencing following his passing.

“I will miss him very dearly,” she said, concluding her tribute on an emotional note.

Vijaypat Singhania, a towering figure in India’s textile industry and a key force behind the growth of the Raymond Group, is being remembered by many for both his professional legacy and personal warmth.

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