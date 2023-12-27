Mumbai: HDFC Bank Faces Allegations Of Harassment After 27-Year-Old Claims Threats, Abuses From Recovery Agent Over 'Relative's' EMI Default

A business consultant with Ernst & Young, 27-year-old Yash Mehta, has alleged that a recovery agent engaged by HDFC Bank threatened him over the phone after a "relative" failed to pay an EMI of Rs 3,500. Mehta claimed that the agent, identified as Neha, called and verbally abused him, his father, and grandfather, demanding payment. Despite a query from FPJ, the bank's spokesperson did not respond.
Mehta, an HDFC Bank account holder himself, posted on X (previously Twitter) that he had never met the relative who took a loan from HDFC Bank. Expressing concern over the caller having his personal details known only to the bank, Mehta questioned the bank's right to breach his privacy when he has no connection to the borrower.
"The agent threatened to call my dad and grandfather, who are in no way related to the person who took the EMI. The caller had all the details of my location and workplace. Who has given HDFC Bank the right to breach my privacy when I am not even related to the person?" questioned Mr. Mehta.
Mehta stated that he received calls from over 10 numbers, and the loan recovery agent was abusive not only towards him but also towards his family. Despite filing a complaint with HDFC Bank, he claimed that the abusive calls continued. HDFC Bank officials promised to investigate the matter and respond by January 16.
Seeking an early resolution, Mehta emailed HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan but received no response. If the issue remains unresolved, he expressed his intention to approach Mumbai Police and the RBI, providing call recordings as evidence of the abusive behavior by the loan recovery agent towards him and his family.