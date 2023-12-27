Mumbai: HDFC Bank Faces Allegations Of Harassment After 27-Year-Old Claims Threats, Abuses From Recovery Agent Over 'Relative's' EMI Default

Representational photo |

A business consultant with Ernst & Young, 27-year-old Yash Mehta, has alleged that a recovery agent engaged by HDFC Bank threatened him over the phone after a "relative" failed to pay an EMI of Rs 3,500. Mehta claimed that the agent, identified as Neha, called and verbally abused him, his father, and grandfather, demanding payment. Despite a query from FPJ, the bank's spokesperson did not respond.

Mehta, an HDFC Bank account holder himself, posted on X (previously Twitter) that he had never met the relative who took a loan from HDFC Bank. Expressing concern over the caller having his personal details known only to the bank, Mehta questioned the bank's right to breach his privacy when he has no connection to the borrower.

Someone took the EMI and to recover the loan @HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares is calling the relatives of the person and I am one of them.



The agent gave me a threat that she will call my dad and grandfather who are in no way related to the person who took EMI.



The person has all the… pic.twitter.com/NfGb8FvdRC — Yash Mehta (@YMehta_) December 24, 2023

"The agent threatened to call my dad and grandfather, who are in no way related to the person who took the EMI. The caller had all the details of my location and workplace. Who has given HDFC Bank the right to breach my privacy when I am not even related to the person?" questioned Mr. Mehta.

Mehta stated that he received calls from over 10 numbers, and the loan recovery agent was abusive not only towards him but also towards his family. Despite filing a complaint with HDFC Bank, he claimed that the abusive calls continued. HDFC Bank officials promised to investigate the matter and respond by January 16.

Just an update, got email id of the CEO of HDFC Bank and emailed him with all the details.



Let's hope if we get a positive response from him. https://t.co/6kUmRAq5wn pic.twitter.com/3Hm2zvyF1M — Yash Mehta (@YMehta_) December 25, 2023

Seeking an early resolution, Mehta emailed HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan but received no response. If the issue remains unresolved, he expressed his intention to approach Mumbai Police and the RBI, providing call recordings as evidence of the abusive behavior by the loan recovery agent towards him and his family.