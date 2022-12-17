Mumbai: HC suggests petitioner to file PIL over Dusshera rally expenses of Maha CM

Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday asked a social worker to withdraw his petition and instead file public interest litigation (PIL) seeking aprobe against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Income Tax Act for allegedly spending “Rs 10 crore or more” on his Dussehra rally at MMRDA grounds at BKC on October 5.

The division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and PD Naik opined that the nature of the petition was that it should have been filed as a PIL and not a writ petition. The bench asked Nitin Satpute, advocate for Deepak Jagdev, to amend the plea into a PIL. Satpute agreed to do so.

The petition, filed by a social worker from Kandivali East area of Mumbai, seeks investigation by CBI, ED or the economic offence wing of Mumbai police