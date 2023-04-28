 Mumbai: HC sets aside land acquisition process for SRA project at Goregaon, says order obtained fraudulently
The HC was hearing a petition filed by Bharat Patel seeking quashing of the government notification dated November 17, 2016, under provisions of the Slums Act acquiring the property.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
The Bombay HC on Friday set aside a 2016 acquisition order of slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) flats of a property in Mumbai's Goregaon.

As per a TOI report, the Court held that the steps were taken by builder and society of slum dwellers in grabbing the property of a land owner on fraudulently obtaining a consent decree from city civil court.  

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Bharat Patel seeking quashing of the government notification dated November 17, 2016, under provisions of the Slums Act acquiring the property. Patel questioned the order for acquiring his 7,670 sqm land for rehabilitation of the slum dwellers, who encroached upon the plot, and fixing the compensation payable to the landowner at Rs1.40 crore.

His plea contended that he had objected to the said acquisition proceedings and even submitted that he would develop the said land himself and therefore the land should not be acquired. However, the SRA took neither his objection nor his proposal into consideration and submitted a proposal for acquisition.

article-image
