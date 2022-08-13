e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: HC refuses bail to 21-yr old accused of sexually assaulting two minor boys

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by Naik challenging the order of the special court rejecting his bail plea in December 2020.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court has rejected the bail application of a 21-year-old for indulging in unnatural sexual acts with two minor boys.

Justice Bharati Dangre recently rejected the bail plea of Nilchand Naik observing “Prima facie, the material being compiled in the charge sheet against the applicant, he does not deserve any sympathy and his application is rejected.”

According to the prosecution, Naik was arrested on March 14, 2019, under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

As per the charge sheet, Naik subjected minor boys- aged 9 years and 11 years – to unnatural acts. When inquired, the boys said Naik had indulged in “objectionable acts” with them three to four times, which attracts an offence under Section 377 of the IPC.

Naik’s advocate argued that he himself is 21 years old and has remained incarcerated and even the medical does not support the prosecution case.

However, the court noted that the minor boys have clearly implicated him.

“When the statements of the two minor children are perused, it is apparent that they have implicated the present applicant (Naik) and undisputedly, these form basis for all the charges which will be proved during the trial. Prima facie, the material being compiled in the charge sheet against the applicant, and he does not deserve any sympathy and his application is rejected,” noted the HC while rejecting Naik’s bail plea.

article-image
