Mumbai: Hawkers return few hours after BMC's anti-encroachment drive in Dadar

Representational Image | FPJ

MUMBAI: The BMC on Sunday continued its anti-encroachment drive against hawkers. But the civic body's action lasted for a few hours as hawkers were seen returning to the spots in the evening. Since Friday, the drive has been undertaken on a regular basis, said the civic officials.

After removing encroachers, the civic team also cleared garbage and even washed the road with a water jet machine. But few hawkers were spotted at the MC Jawale Road near Kabutarkhana.