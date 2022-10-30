e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Hawkers return few hours after BMC's anti-encroachment drive in Dadar

Since Friday, the drive has been undertaken on a regular basis, said the civic officials.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
Representational Image | FPJ
MUMBAI: The BMC on Sunday continued its anti-encroachment drive against hawkers. But the civic body's action lasted for a few hours as hawkers were seen returning to the spots in the evening. Since Friday, the drive has been undertaken on a regular basis, said the civic officials.

After removing encroachers, the civic team also cleared garbage and even washed the road with a water jet machine. But few hawkers were spotted at the MC Jawale Road near Kabutarkhana.

