Mumbai has water stock that will last only 42 days: Report

While Mumbai is battling with coronavirus outbreak, seven lakes and dams that provide drinking water to the city have stock that will last only 42 days, reported Hindustan Times.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, till Sunday, the seven lakes have useful water stock of 1.54 lakh litres, while the total storage capacity is 14.47 lakh litres. Last year, the city had 82,829 litres of water. However, this year’s water stock is less than 13.09% recorded in 2018 during the same time. But there is no decision on water cuts as of now.

Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Hydraulic Department P Velrasu told the leading that the water levels in these dams are better than last year, "so there is nothing to worry about the availability of water as of now.” He also said that the weather department has predicted normal rainfall in Mumbai and rainfall in Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, and some other dams are better than last year.