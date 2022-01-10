Mumbai: Has MSRTC staff ended their strike? Here's the latest update from Sharad Pawar's meeting with the stakeholders

A meeting of the MSRTC Employees Action Committee was held with NCP President Sharad Pawar and Transport Minister Anil Parab to find a solution to the ST strike, after which Sharad Pawar has appealed to the employees to join the work.

"The Transport Minister has shown readiness to take a positive decision after the action committee pointed out some flaws in the government's decision. But before that ST buses should start, employees should come to work," Pawar added.

State Transport Minister Anil Parab also said that employees should return to work without any fear. No action will be taken against employees returning to work, he added.

For the uninitiated, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) had cracked the whip and served a show-cause notice to 55,000 employees as the strike continues for the last two and half months. MSRTC has also initiated a move to employ staff on a contract basis and also rope in retired employees for bus services in the state.

MSRTC had over 90,000 employees and the undertaking has recently terminated 1144 employees and suspended 11,024 for turning down its appeal to call off the strike and report to their work.

Over the demand for the MSRTC’s merger with the state government, Sharad Pawar said that the issue was pending before the high court and it won't be right to take about it now.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 04:47 PM IST