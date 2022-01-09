Watch Video: Mumbai Police rescues female tourist drowning near Gateway of India

A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday.
Reportedly, the woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat, said Mumbai Police.
The woman is said to be doing fine and is out of danger.
A video clip of the rescue operation was tweeted by ANI.
AdvertisementPublished on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:24 PM IST