Mumbai: Harbour Line Train Services Disrupted After Fatal Incident Near Wadala Station

Around 8:30 AM on Tuesday, a passenger was struck by a moving local train while crossing the tracks near Wadala railway station, leading to their death. Railway personnel arrived at the scene to remove the body, which caused a temporary halt in local train services. The body was cleared from the tracks by 9:03 AM, but the disruption affected the train schedule for several hours.

Passengers reported that many local trains continued to run 10 to 15 minutes late well into the afternoon, causing inconvenience to commuters.