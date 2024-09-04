 Mumbai: Harbour Line Train Services Disrupted After Fatal Incident Near Wadala Station
Mumbai: Harbour Line Train Services Disrupted After Fatal Incident Near Wadala Station

Suburban train services on the Harbour line were once again disrupted on Tuesday due to a trace passing g incident reported near Wadala station on Tuesday. According to an official, several local train services were delayed as a result of the incident.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 03:45 AM IST
article-image
Harbour Line Suburban Services Disrupted Due to trace passing Incident | Representational Photo

Around 8:30 AM on Tuesday, a passenger was struck by a moving local train while crossing the tracks near Wadala railway station, leading to their death. Railway personnel arrived at the scene to remove the body, which caused a temporary halt in local train services. The body was cleared from the tracks by 9:03 AM, but the disruption affected the train schedule for several hours.

Passengers reported that many local trains continued to run 10 to 15 minutes late well into the afternoon, causing inconvenience to commuters.

