 Mumbai Rail Disruptions: Western And Harbour Line Services Hit By Infrastructure Work And Power Issues
Mumbai Rail Disruptions: Western And Harbour Line Services Hit By Infrastructure Work And Power Issues

On Monday, the first day of the week, commuters on Mumbai's Western Railway and Central Railways Harbour Line faced significant disruptions due to infrastructure work and power supply issues.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:53 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai commuters face delays on Western Railway and Harbour Line due to infrastructure work and power supply issues. | Representational Image

Mumbai: On Monday, the first day of the week, commuters on Mumbai's Western Railway and Central Railways Harbour Line faced significant disruptions due to infrastructure work and power supply issues.

Western Railway services were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes in the morning because of ongoing work on the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali. According to a source, "Work on the sixth track between Goregaon and Kandivali is underway on the Western Railway line, which led to delays in local train services on Monday morning."

In addition to these delays, some scheduled local trains were partially canceled, causing further inconvenience to passengers. The ongoing construction between Kandivali and Malad has also resulted in a reduced speed limit of 20 km/h, contributing to the delays. Air-conditioned local trains were also affected, running 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule, adding to the frustration of commuters.

Later in the day, around 11:30 am, power supply issues further disrupted services on the Harbour Line. A down local train running between Belapur and Kharghar was affected, causing a cascading effect that led to delays in several other suburban trains.

Railway officials and staff responded promptly, rushing to the site to begin repair work. Power supply was restored around 12:25 pm, but the disruption caused significant delays for passengers during the afternoon.

Commuters expressed their frustration over the delays, as many had their travel plans affected by the partial cancellations and reduced speed limits.

