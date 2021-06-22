Mumbai: Harassed by family, 44-year-old woman dies by suicide with her 7-year-old son in Chandivali

At around 2.30 am on Monday, the building's watchman found Reshma and her son lying in a pool of blood in the garden, following which he alerted the residents and police. After reaching the spot, they were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. Police also found a suicide note, where Reshma had accused Ayub Khan and his family of harassment, which allegedly drove her to suicide.

An official said that the Khan family had registered non cognisable offenses against Reshma and her family in the last couple of months, following which police had counselled both the families. "Reshma lost both her in-laws at Varanasi to COVID in May, for which her husband had gone to perform the last rites, but he too contracted the virus and succumbed to COVID. She was in major depression and was also allegedly harassed, which could have acted as a trigger," the official said.

Police registered a case of abetment to suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, but are yet to make the arrests. The officer said that there are no relatives who can claim Reshma and her son’s body in India and her brother was on his way from the US to perform the last rites.