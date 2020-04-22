Mumbai: Hancock bridge construction gets delayed as techies stuck in Chandigarh

Mumbai: As BMC re-starts construction of much delayed Hancock Bridge, nationwide lockdown owing to Coronavirus outbreak might hit the project even further. Due to the nationwide lockdown, skilled technicians and machinery required for the project are stuck in Chandigarh.
The civic body had claimed that it wants to begin the construction of the century-old bridge before monsoon to complete the project at the earliest. Currently, the frame of the under-construction Bridge is ready however certain parts need to be assembled.
The girder of the bridge was separated and brought to Mumbai. The frame of the bridge is made by matching the parts. However, due to the lockdown, machinery and skilled technicians required to install it could not reach Mumbai from Chandigarh.
"The construction has not been stopped fully, but slowed down, We will soon find a way out," said a senior BMC official. The 137-year-old Hancock bridge was demolished on January 9 after it was declared it unsafe by the central railway.
