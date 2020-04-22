Mumbai: Hancock bridge construction gets delayed as techies stuck in Chandigarh

Mumbai: As BMC re-starts construction of much delayed Hancock Bridge, nationwide lockdown owing to Coronavirus outbreak might hit the project even further. Due to the nationwide lockdown, skilled technicians and machinery required for the project are stuck in Chandigarh.

The civic body had claimed that it wants to begin the construction of the century-old bridge before monsoon to complete the project at the earliest. Currently, the frame of the under-construction Bridge is ready however certain parts need to be assembled.