Mumbai: Haj 2025 Registration Begins On August 13; Pilgrims Must Apply By September 9 Through App

Minority Affairs minister Kiren Rijuju announcing the starting of the Haj registration process |

Mumbai: The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) announced that registration for the 2025 Haj pilgrimage has started from l August 13 and will end on September 9.

Last week, the Ministry for Minority Affairs, which manages the HCI, released the Haj policy for the pilgrimage which will be conducted during May-June 2025. The annual pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims are expected to do the journey at least once.

Around 1,75,000 pilgrims travelled from India for the 2024 pilgrimage which concluded on June 19. Of these 70% used the services of the HCoI which offers charges less than the Rs7 lakh charged by private tour operators. The quota will be announced later during the year.

Pilgrims will be selected through a Qurrah or draw of lots, with first preference for pilgrims aged 65 and above. Women above 45 years can travel without a Mehram or companion in groups of four or above. Applicants should have an Indian passport valid upto January 15, 2026.

Pilgrims will have to sign an undertaking that they will not file complaints under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, for any deficiency in service or 'acts of commission/omission' by the HCoI as it is a 'no profit-no loss' organisation not covered by the law.

Pilgrims have also been advised to use the 'Haj Suvidha' mobile application to register for the journey. The app can be used for assistance in travel, accommodation, emergencies, and language translation.

https://hajcommittee.gov.in