Mumbai: Gym trainer held for robbery using toy gun in Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police have arrested a 23-year-old gym trainer, hours after he allegedly robbed mobile phone of a shopkeeper at gunpoint on Thursday evening. The accused is identified as Danish Khan a resident of Andheri. When the police nabbed him by night, it was revealed that the gun he allegedly pointed at the shopkeeper was actually a toy gun.

According to the police, the incident took place on 6 in the evening, when Khan barged into a garment shop in Oshiwara and threatened it's owner Jagdish Jetu, 27 with a firearm. Khan then snatched his mobile phone worth Rs 86,000 and escaped. On the shopkeeper's complaint, Oshiwara police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of robbery (392) and that under the Arms act and began their investigation.

Within hours police team nabbed Khan with the help of technical analysis, when police checked his gun it was revealed that it was actually a toy gun.