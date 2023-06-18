Mumbai: Gujarat Man Arrested For ₹63 Lakh Cheating

Representational image

The LT Marg police have arrested a 44-year-old man for cheating a Surat-based jeweller of a diamond necklace worth ₹63 lakh. The complainant, Vijay Doshi, 60, is a gold and diamond trader at Zaveri Bazar. As per his statement, Kirit Patel, 44, took a diamond necklace without paying. Patel and Doshi were introduced to each other by a common acquaintance, Mathurbhai, a businessman.

The fraud

Patel asked Doshi to make a necklace on order but started avoiding him after delivery. In the meantime, Mathurbhai passed away. Doshi filed a case as Patel kept avoiding his calls. The police later arrested Patel from Surat and brought him on transit remand to Mumbai.

