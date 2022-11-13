Jeweller cheated in Kharghar, FIR registered | Pixabay

Kharghar police registered a case of cheating against a Ulwe resident for allegedly cheating a Kharghar Jeweller to the tune of Rs 11 lakh. The jeweller paid Rs 11 lakh to a credit society to clear a gold loan. However, later the accused did not give the gold jewellery to the jeweller as promised and stopped responding.

As per the complainant Rajesh Ostwal, 39, a jeweller from Kharghar, was approached by Abdul Majid Khan, a resident of Ulwe regarding clearing a gold loan by paying Rs 2.45 lakh at Muthoot Finance in Belapur Branch. Ostwal’s employee verified with the finance company and accordingly paid the money and got the jewellery from the finance company. After selling the jewellery, the margin was shared as per the agreement.

The next day, Khan again approached him and this time, he sought Rs 11 lakh to clear another gold loan from the credit society. Following checking the purchase memos of 329 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs10,83,200, the jeweller employee deposited Rs 11 lakh in the said account. However, the jeweller’s employee was informed that gold jewellery would be delivered to Khan’s home in Ulwe till evening.

The jeweller’s employee waited till evening but the jewellery was not delivered. So, Khana asked to come the next morning. When the employee went to his house the next day, he was not at home. When the jeweller checked with the credit society, he was shocked when the finance company informed him that they received similar complaints about Khan.

Ostwal, after realising that he was duped, approached Kharghar police and where the police registered an against Khan of cheating under sections 420 and 406 of IPC.