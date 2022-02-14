Mumbai: GRP to create database of 10,000 delivery personnel and jewellers to stop smuggling of valuables through trains

Keeping in mind the inconvenience and an allegation of harassment during checking, the GRP Mumbai at a high level meeting on Monday,decided to develop a mobile app in co-ordination with jewellers associations containing the database of around 10,000 delivery personnel and jewellers of Zaveri Bazar to stop the smuggling of valuables like gold ornaments and raw materials through trains.

"This will help GRP to get all details within a minutes, which will not only save the time of police personnel but also ease the delivery for guys of Zaveri Bazar" said an officials of GRP. Similarly jewellers have welcomed the move. They state that the frequency of transportation of gold ornaments has increased due to Work from Home. Earlier, ornaments makers would be based at Zaveri Bazar to collect the raw gold and supply for ornaments.

Apart from that GRP commissioner has strictly directed to all GRP personnel to check valuable items like gold diamonds will be done only under CCTV surveillance in the office, and not on the platforms.

"It was decided that all legal action will be taken against unscrupulous elements who indulge in the smuggling of valuables like gold through train" said an officials of GRP adding that praposed mobile app will help us to identify legal and illegal transportation of valuables easily.

Earlier in the first week of this month, a leading jewellery association, of Zaveri Bazar alleged on twitter that both business mens and workers were being harassed by the government railway police for carrying either cash or jewellery on the pertex of checking.

Taking cognisance of that tweet, Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of government railway police, Mumbai called members of Jewellery associations on Monday and assured them to make a transparent system for the checking of valuable items on the railway premises. This meeting was also attended by Dr. Pradnya Saravade (IPS) ADGP, Railways, Maharashtra State.

"The commissioner of government railway police, Mumbai assured them that a regular quarterly meeting will be organised at the level of DCP to monitor the situation and keep communication and consultation open on a continuous basis" said an officials of GRP , who was also present in the meeting.

"The association regretted not reaching out to senior officers of the GRP before the tweet and it was decided to develop SOP for avoiding such situations in future. The meeting was also attended by Superintendent of Railway Police Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad to develop common policy framework" added officials.

Conferming the development , Prakash Jain, who represents the businessmen of Zaveri Bazar during meeting said, "Its decided to created a data bank of all bussesmens and workers of Zaveri Bazar in form of a mobile App with barccode "

"Apart from that officers also directed us to issue a identity card with barccode to the every workers and and businessmen of Zaveri Bazar" said Jain adding that creation of mobile app will be completed within a week.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:03 PM IST