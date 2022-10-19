e-Paper Get App
GRP to conduct surprise checking at Churchgate, Dadar, CSMT, Mumbai Central as Diwali rush begins

The GRP will also keep a close watch on the movements of passengers during peak hours.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
GRP Mumbai | Photo: Representative Image
Mumbai: Considering the security risks during festive crowding, the railways have increased the security at all major stations, including Churchgate, Dadar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Central.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) will conduct surprise rounds at railway platforms and trains to check the bags of commuters, read its twitter handle. “The citizens are also requested to inform the nearest GRP officers if any suspicious objects are seen in the railway premises,” said a GRP officer.

Under the crowd management system, both Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP personnel are authorised to carry out random luggage checking on railway platforms to ensure safety.

The security steps were minimised during the lockdown. But as festivities and crowd gatherings have sprung back, such checks have become essential.

