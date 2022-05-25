Mumbai: GRP cracks murder case within 12 hours, arrest 21-year-old accused

Photo: File Image

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday cracked a murder case of a 30-year-old woman, a resident of Goregaon, within 12 hours and arrested a 21-year-old murder suspect.

According to the GRP, the accused was detained on Tuesday late evening after the woman's body was found on the railway track between Mahim and Matunga. The deceased throat was slit with a knife and there were four stab wounds on her stomach and more on her hand. The woman is survived by her husband and two children aged below five years.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Jagan Khairnar, a resident of Santosh Nagar, Goregaon and the deceased woman has been identified as Sarika Damoder Chalke, resident of Santosh Nagar near Film City in Goregaon (East).

The GRP said that the accused and deceased both worked in the same building and they knew each other for more than three years. The accused killed the woman on May 23 between 3 to 4 pm after a heated argument over money.

"Deceased Sarika Damoder worked as a domestic help at Satellite Tower where the accused, Vikas Khairnar, also worked as a housekeeper in the same building," said GRP officials on Wednesday.

The GRP said that Khairnar stuffed the woman's body in three plastic gunny bag and carried it, first in an autorickshaw up to Goregaon station, and later took her to Churchgate bound local train. The accused boarded the train from Goregaon with the body and threw it between Mahim and Matunga railway stations.

After the body found was on the railway track, a special team of Mumbai Central GRP and the crime branch of GRP started searching for missing complaints and found a match with the one registered at the Dindoshi police station.

"We noticed a 'Hari Om Drug, Goregaon' mark on the plastic gunny bag in which the body was stuffed. After that, we contacted Dindoshi police station where a missing complaint of the woman was registered," said an officer of GRP.

“We contacted the woman’s husband who told us that she left home on May 23 around 8 am for her workplace but never returned home,” the officer added. After that GRP checked CCTV cameras in the vicinity and found that the victim had gone to her workplace.

During the investigation, police found that the accused Khairnar had lent her Rs 3,000 and was asking her to return it. Over this issue, Khairnar murdered her in the toilet on the third floor of the servent quarter of Satelite tower (residential building) on May 23. The police also suspected a love one-sided love angle from the accused.

“Accused stuffed the woman's body in a plastic gunny bag and covered it with two more plastic bags. He took it out of the building telling people it was garbage which he was throwing away. He then took a rickshaw and travelled up to Goregaon railway station from where he got into the luggage compartment of a Churchgate bound slow local and threw the body between Mahim and Matunga railway station," said a GRP official adding that the murder took place in in the Dindoshi police jurisdiction and hence the case was transferred to them. Further investigation is being done by the Dindoshi police.

