e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:16 AM IST

Mumbai: GRP beefs up security after call warning bomb attack

Staff Reporter
Security Tide after bomb Threat call the RPF control room received an anonymous call warning about a bomb planted |

Security Tide after bomb Threat call the RPF control room received an anonymous call warning about a bomb planted |

Advertisement

Government Railway Police Commissioner Qaiser Khalid said the Bandra railway police station received a call about a possible bomb attack in Mumbai. “The caller has been contacted and security has been beefed up. All sister agencies have been informed. We are enquiring into the matter. No need to panic or worry,” he said on Twitter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:16 AM IST
Advertisement