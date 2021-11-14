Mumbai: GRP beefs up security after call warning bomb attack

Government Railway Police Commissioner Qaiser Khalid said the Bandra railway police station received a call about a possible bomb attack in Mumbai. “The caller has been contacted and security has been beefed up. All sister agencies have been informed. We are enquiring into the matter. No need to panic or worry,” he said on Twitter.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:16 AM IST