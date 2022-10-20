Mumbai: GRP arrested drug addict for killing one in Ghatkopar

GRP held drug addict for killing one | Representative photo

Mumbai: A 21-year-old youth from Ghatkopar was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday for killing one. The victim’s body was found on the railway tracks near the Kurla railway station on Tuesday. The police have identified him as Deepak Giri, 20, from Ghatkopar.

According to the police, the duo were drug addicts and were on their way back home after a drug purchase when the incident occurred due to a fight between them. The Kurla GRP nabbed the accused within 25 hours of the crime.

On Tuesday afternoon at 12.15 pm, approximately 700 metres from Kurla railway station, on track number 1, a man with deep multiple stab wounds on his neck and chest was found in a bush and was immediately taken to Rajawadi hospital. But after a medical examination, he was declared dead on arrival.

The police immediately circulated his photo for identification, which led them to his relatives. The deceased was identified as Nikhil Salve, 24, residing at Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar West.

After the identification, the mother of the victim filed an FIR at Kurla Railway police station.

Found after searching on CCTV

The police began their investigation by screening various CCTV cameras at the railway station and through human intelligence and sources.

According to the police, the accused confessed to his crime and said that he and the victim had gone to purchase drugs and were on their way back home. They got down at Kurla station at night, but as the last train had already left, they decided to walk on the tracks and go to Ghatkopar, where they reside. While walking, approximately 700 metres from the station, Salve began pulling Giri’s phone in order to take it and sell it for more drugs, which led to a fight. The duo had a similar fight earlier in the day related to drugs.

"Both were under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. According to the accused, the fight accelerated and the accused, who had a knife with him, stabbed the victim on the neck, after which he fell and then he stabbed him 29 times," said police inspector Sandeep Bagul, Kurla GRP. "The accused has been arrested and booked for murder, further investigation in this case is underway," added the police inspector.