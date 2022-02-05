Mumbai: GRP arrest railway worker for stealing purse of passenger at CSMT station

The footage of CC cameras and time-consuming tool of investigation called Dump Data Analysis helped government railway police of Mumbai to solve a theft case of Rs 2.57 lakh. In this case a railway worker who allegedly steal the purse of a passenger from the platform number 15 on CSMT arrested by GRP . GRP also recovered the stolen items.

Accused Swapnil who was arrested on January 1st, was on Police remand till February 4rth. On Friday he again produced in the CSMT Railway court. Court sent him in judicial custody for 14 days.

According to Swapnil Uttam Dubale, 28, resident of Dombivali , was working in the Lowe Parel Workshop of Western Railway. On January 28th he allegedly steal a purse of Chembur based women passengers at CSMT.

According to GRP , on January 27th Zakir Sheikh (31) residents of Chembur arrived at CSMT at around 7.30 pm with his wife and two children. He was supposed to visit Vijayawada for attainding a marriage function of a relative. Their tickets were booked in S- 7 coack of Nagarcoil Express -( Mumbai CSMT to Nagercoil Junction . But trains was late more than 6 hours.

At around 4 am on January 28th Nagercoil,- Mumbai Express reached reached CSMT , same train was supposed to return. Swapnil, who was boarded the train from Kalyan, want to deboard at Dader but slept and deboard at CSMT. He noticed that a women purse lying on the bench of the platform near the coach. He quickly picked the purse and left CSMT . Mean time Zakir's wife realise that her purse left on the bench, he told her husband Zakir. Train was yet to start, hence Zakir get down from the train to pic the purse , but purse was not there. Hence he decided to canclled the journey and registered a FIR with GRP CSMT.

GRP start investigation and interrogated over a dozen suspects but get nothing, because it was new theft , who do not have any connection with criminal of the CSMT areas.

Hence GRP decided to collect the dump data and same CCTV footage of the area, After checking more than 200 footage, they identify Swapnil, who spotted on CSMT as well as Lower Parel and arrested him on February 1st. In start he denied but after deep investigation he accepted his crime.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:02 AM IST