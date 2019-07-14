Mumbai: Green punishment to noise violators

Mumbai: After a tussle between the Bombay High Court and Maharashtra government over extending time to Ganesh mandals for visarjan, there were innumerable complaints of noise pollution. Under the Environment Protection Act, an offence was registered against 39 Ganesh mandals last year. They were issued summons and their representatives appeared at the Girgaum magistrate court before Justice Anushka Rahane on Thursday. The court took serious cognisance of their breach of environment and noise rules and awarded them a 'green' punishment, asking them to plant trees in the court premises.

Happy at being let off lightly, organisers of Ganesh mandals accepted the decision to plant trees in the Girgaum court premises. The Bombay High Court had taken strict cognisance of the breach of silent zone norms and noise pollution. The court directed the police to file cases against the defaulting mandals. The case went to the magistrate court.

The mandals were slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 and since they were are also found to be in violation of sections of the Environment Protection Act, they were subject to green disciplining. Thirty of the mandal representatives immediately purchased potted saplings including those of lemon, rose, hibiscus and tulsi and submitted it to the court. These would soon be transplanted in the compound, court staff said. The mandals also paid their cash fine.