Mumbai Green Drive: Mayor Ritu Tawde Pushes Eco-Friendly Corridors At Vashi Naka And Airoli Naka

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inspects Vashi Naka and Airoli Naka while directing officials to develop green corridors and enhance beautification at the city's key entry points | X - @TawdeRitu

Mumbai, June 1: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has directed the civic administration to undertake an ambitious greening and beautification initiative at Vashi Naka and Airoli Naka, two of the city’s key entry points.

She instructed officials to develop eco-friendly green corridors along both sides of the highways by clearing unwanted vegetation, improving cleanliness, and carrying out systematic plantation drives.

Mayor calls for planned green belts

During a visit to Vashi Naka and Airoli Naka on Monday, Tawde called for the development of planned green belts along the city's key entry points to improve aesthetics and air quality.

She said overgrown shrubs and weeds along the highways should be cleared and replaced with landscaped green corridors, with large-scale plantation of flowering trees such as pink tabebuia and yellow bahava. The green belts could also include native plant species to support local biodiversity, she added.

दि. ०१ जून २०२६



पर्यावरणपूरक आणि हरित मुंबई घडवण्याच्या दृष्टीने आम्ही ठाम पावले उचलत आहोत. याच संकल्पनेचा भाग म्हणून आज वाशी नाका आणि ऐरोली नाका येथे प्रत्यक्ष भेट देऊन परिसरातील हरितक्षेत्र विकास प्रकल्पांची सविस्तर पाहणी केली असून त्याची काही क्षणचित्रे...



मुंबईला अधिक… pic.twitter.com/BgpV9UCHfP — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) June 1, 2026

Proposal for creek-side plantation along Eastern Express Highway

While inspecting Airoli Naka, Tawde proposed a large-scale plantation of yellow bahava trees along vacant creek-side stretches of the Eastern Express Highway between Pant Nagar and Mulund through the Ghatkopar, Bhandup, and Mulund wards. She said the green corridor would enhance Mumbai's beauty while boosting green cover, carbon absorption, and biodiversity.

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Tawde also suggested launching the initiative on June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day, with participation from civic authorities, public representatives, NGOs, environmentalists, and citizens, calling it a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable Mumbai.

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