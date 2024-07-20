Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Downpours, Traffic Snarls, Breakdowns, And Waterlogging |

Mumbai: Heavy downpours since early Friday morning caused chaos for commuters in Mumbai. The incessant rain, interspersed with heavy spells, led to widespread waterlogging, slowed traffic, reduced visibility, and exacerbated road conditions with potholes.

According to Mumbai Traffic Police, multiple vehicle breakdowns added to the woes: a tempo at Pathanwadi Bridge in Malad, a trailer at Dadar TT Bridge, a bus at Kamraj Nagar southbound, another bus at Wadi Port southbound, a taxi, ambulance, and car on the Eastern Freeway near Wadala, a dumper near Sahara Star hotel (northbound), and a car on Worli Sea Link (northbound).

Citywide rainfall data for the last 24 hours from Thursday 8 am to Saturday 8 am revealed 66.78 mm in the city area, 57.45 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 66.78 mm in the western suburbs. During Friday from 8 am to 6 pm alone, Mumbai saw 51.40 mm of rainfall in the city, 30.37 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 25.61 mm in the western suburbs.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Saturday as well. Despite the challenging conditions, there were no casualties reported from eight incidents of tree collapse, three short circuits, and five incidents of house or wall collapse across various areas.

Under the jurisdiction of Tardeo traffic police, waterlogging near Cadbury House by Mahalaxmi Temple junction persisted for hours, severely disrupting traffic flow southwards in Mumbai. Traffic officials noted low visibility in other parts of the city, further slowing down movement throughout the day.