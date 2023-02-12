e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Govt to spend ₹1.05 crore to strengthen security at Bandra East Family Court

The P&S Department made the case for having a protection wall, steel gate and a security cell to cater to any untoward incident in the court premises.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Bandra court |
Following the suggestion of the Protection and Security (P&S) Department of the Mumbai police, the State Government has given an administrative approval to the estimated expenditure of ₹1.05 crore for strengthening security at the Bandra East family court.

After recently conducting an annual inspection, the P&S Department made the case for having a protection wall, steel gate and a security cell to cater to any untoward incident in the court premises. This was followed up by police assessment, after which a proposal was sent to the Public Works Department (PWD).

In the same regards, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (P&S) had written a letter to the Executive Engineer of the PWD informing about the aforementioned structural recommendations. The PWD engineer then proposed an estimated budget which was given technical approval by the chief engineer, said government sources.

article-image

₹1.05 crore security boost for Bandra family court

Subsequently, the High Court's Building Committee also gave its nod and requested the State Government to give administrative approval and make the funds available for the work. Accordingly, a budget of ₹1.05 crore was approved for the construction of a protection wall, steel gate and a security cell at the Bandra family court.

The Law and Judiciary Department has stated that the PWD should follow a robust methodology, while implementing the e-tender process for the project. The P&S branch of the Mumbai police carries out a detailed survey of all the vital installations in the city to identify various vulnerabilities and suggest security upgradation measures.

article-image

