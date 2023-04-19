Mumbai: Govt officials to donate a day’s salary to CM’s Relief Fund

FPJ

Mumbai: The apex body of Maharashtra state government officers’ organisation has decided to donate a day’s salary of the gazetted officers to the Chief Minister’s relief fund in order to facilitate the relief work for the farmers who suffered huge losses due to recent untimely rains.

The apex body conveyed the decision in a letter written to the CM and the DCM on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Rajya Rajapatrit Adhikari Mahasangh is the apex body of 70 unions of the state government officers and represents 1.5 lakh gazetted officers spread across different government departments.

We have taken the decision to express our solidarity with the farmers, said G D Kulthe, chief advisor of the officer’s body.

