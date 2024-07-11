Mumbai: Govt Agrees 'In-Principle' To Transfer AAI Land To BMC For Development

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ‘in-principle’ agreed to transfer the land from Airports Authority of India (AAI) to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at DN Nagar to develop it into a garden and in-turn transfer of land from BMC to AAI at Gorai for shifting of transmissions towers of AAI to give relief from height restrictions in DN Nagar and Gulmohar area.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Housing Minister Atul Save, BMC Municipal Commissioner besides officials from the Housing and the Urban Development department.

“Since the above land was allotted for the metro project by AAI in 2017, it was decided that a central cabinet decision is necessary to reverse the transfer of land and follow-up of the same will be done with the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol to put up cabinet note. After the said cabinet note, transfer will be executed thus paving way for shifting of towers from DN Nagar to Gorai,” MLA Amit Satam said adding, he will personally follow-up the matter with Mohol.

The BMC had decided to pay Rs 473 Crore for 58 acres of AAI land, clearing the way for the redevelopment of buildings and slums from Andheri, Juhu to Dahisar. The 58 acres of land was to be developed as a garden. In 2022, the then BMC Commissioner I S Chahal had said the height restrictions on account of the high transmission towers at Dahisar will go, allowing buildings to go up to 25 mts and make them financially viable.

It was in 2017 that the union cabinet had approved the use of the land for a metro car shed and for it to be swapped with the state government land at Gorai. However, AAI pointed out that the ready reckoner rate for the Gorai land was less than that for Dahisar and demanded the difference be paid upfront.