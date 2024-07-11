Mumbai Faces Pothole Threat After Record 300 mm Rainfall; BMC Orders Immediate Inspections And Repairs

Potholes occurred on Sion flyover after the heavy rainfall in Mumbai | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The city recorded extremely heavy rainfall of over 300 mm within a six-hour period on Monday. This intense downpour caused widespread waterlogging and raised concerns about potential pothole formation across various parts of the city. As a proactive response, the civic authorities have instructed the sub-engineers from 227 civic wards to conduct thorough inspections and ensure that the bad patches are filled immediately before they turn into potholes.

Acknowledging the urgency posed by the heavy rainfall, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Project), Abhijit Bangar, issued directives to undertake measures for maintenance of roads. "The sub-engineers should survey roads in their respective wards and identify bad patches. The complaints received about potholes through various modes should be immediately addressed, and the bad patches should be filled within 24 hours," said Bangar.

The civic body shoulders the responsibility for maintaining and repairing the internal roads, main roads and expressways in Mumbai. However, issues such as frequent flooding during monsoons, congestion caused by diverse vehicle types, and road deterioration due to numerous utility services have historically posed challenges. Bangar stressed the importance of taking decisive action without delay, highlighting the necessity to address these challenges promptly.

Citizens can lodge grievances via MyBMC Pothole FixIt app, helpline number, chatbot or platform 'X'. The integrated dashboard will alert the civic authorities about whether the complaint has been resolved in time, how much time was taken to fix the pothole and citizens' feedback. There are 2,050 km of roads, of which 1,000 km has been repaired. Meanwhile, the BMC has undertaken concretisation of 324 km of roads in phase 1 and 312 km in phase 2.