Mumbai Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Honours 103 Police Officers & Personnel With Medals At Lok Bhavan Ceremony

The Governor confers a medal on IPS Pravin Padwal | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma presented police medals to 103 police officers and personnel at a police investiture ceremony held at Lok Bhavan. The awards included the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The Governor confers a medal on ACP Sanjay Mohite. |

Medals awarded across six categories

The medals announced on the occasions of Independence Day in 2022 and 2023, and Republic Day in 2023 and 2024, were presented during the ceremony. The awards included the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for two police officers and personnel, the Gallantry Medal (GM) for 18 recipients, the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) for three officers, the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PSM) for four officers and personnel, the Police Medal (PM) for 40 officers and personnel, and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) for 36 recipients.

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma presented Police Medals to 103 police officers and personnel at an investiture ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. The awards recognised gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious service. The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Home Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, senior state officials, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, decorated personnel and their family members — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2026

Senior police officers honoured

Among the senior officers honoured at the ceremony were Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey; Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Pravin Salunkhe; Additional Director General of Police (Administration) Madhukar Pandey; Special Inspector General of Police (VIP Security) Pravin Kumar Padwal; and Special Inspector General of Police (Training and Special Units) Nishith Mishra.

Senior officials attend investiture ceremony

Minister of State for Home (Rural) Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manisha Mhaiskar, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Additional Director General of Police (ATS) Naval Bajaj, other police officers, award recipients and their family members attended the ceremony.

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The programme began with the National Song, the National Anthem and the Maharashtra State Song, and concluded with the National Song and the National Anthem. The list of police officers and personnel honoured at the ceremony was released separately.

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