Maharashtra Eyes World Record With Youth Innovation Challenge, Over 9,000 Registrations So Far | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Skill Development Department is stepping up efforts to achieve a world record in youth registrations for the Seva First Innovation Challenge, with more than 3,000 students and young innovators from the state having registered so far. Over 6,000 participants from Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Chhattisgarh have also signed up, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Saturday.

The multi-state competition is being organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the department to increase participation, particularly among students from rural areas, Lodha said.

Registrations open until October 17

Registrations opened on September 21 and will remain open until October 17. The challenge is open to students, individual innovators, research scholars, professors, startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), companies, social organisations and educational institutions. There is no age limit for participation.

The competition aims to encourage young people to identify real-world problems and develop innovative solutions in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, women’s safety, urban development, the environment, defence, artificial intelligence, education and employability.

“There is no age limit for the Seva First Innovation Challenge, and we want to give everyone an opportunity to showcase their creativity,” Lodha said, urging students to use the platform to present their ideas and innovations.

The minister said the growing participation from rural areas was encouraging, adding that the department was making special efforts to bring more students from these areas into the competition.

Two MoUs signed

To expand outreach, the department signed memorandums of understanding with Srujan Trust, Pune, and Vidnyan Bharati Konkan Prant at Mantralaya on Saturday.

The organisations will spread awareness about the challenge and encourage students, particularly those in rural areas, to register. Vidnyan Bharati Konkan Prant will also guide students in preparing project reports and provide support for participation, while Srujan Trust will help widen outreach through its network of young innovators and entrepreneurs.

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Lodha expressed confidence that the partnerships would help Maharashtra move towards its target of setting a world record in youth registrations.

Deepak Mukadam, trustee of Srujan Trust; Dr Apoorva Palkar, Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra State Skills University; Dr Amit Nehate of Srujan Trust; and other dignitaries were present.

How to apply

Interested participants can register through the official website, https://sevainnovationchallenge.in/, by October 17. The online application process involves two stages: submitting basic details during registration, followed by Aadhaar-linked personal information and project details. A chatbot is available on the portal to address applicants’ queries.

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