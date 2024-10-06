Mumbai: Goregaon's Topiwala Market Redevelopment Delayed For 6 Years; Project Cost Soars From ₹125 Crore To ₹202 Crore

Delays in redevelopment: Mumbai's Topiwala Market project sees costs soar after six years | X

Mumbai: The redevelopment of the civic-run Topiwala market in Goregaon (West) has been delayed for six years, with only the basement completed before the previous contractor's term ended. The BMC has now appointed a new contractor to resume work this month. However, the ongoing delays have caused the project cost to rise from Rs 125 crore to Rs 202 crore.

Topiwala market, which is over 30 years old, accommodates 206 licensed vendors, including 81 vendors and 125 commercial stalls. The Goregaon Market Traders Welfare Association had requested the BMC's market department for redevelopment. Consequently, M/s. Shashi Prabhu and associates were appointed as project managers, and a contract was awarded to M/s. Seth Construction in 2018 for Rs 125.71 crore.

The original plan aimed to transform the market into a 16-story building, featuring a theatre and facilities such as a parking lot, a marketplace, an auditorium, and accommodation for medical staff. To facilitate this, the old market building and an adjacent theatre were demolished in 2018. Unfortunately, significant setbacks arose during the COVID pandemic.

Work resumed in 2022 after a two-year pause, but the contractor's contract expired, prompting a request to remove the standard 10 percent cap on cost escalations—a proposal that was not approved by the civic authorities. The old contract was canceled, and a new tender was invited for the remaining work. As a result of various delays, including tax adjustments, the total cost has now escalated to Rs 202 crore. Recently, the proposal received administrative approval, according to civic sources.

A senior civic official stated, "The redevelopment has faced delays due to several factors, including the relocation of underground high-tension electricity distribution wires, challenges in hard rock cutting, legal issues, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, shore piling and raft foundation work are partially completed, while the remaining work is halted due to the termination of the previous contractor's contract. Approximately Rs. 16 crore has been paid to the contractor for his work. The remaining tasks will be completed by a new contractor appointed by the Building Construction Department."

The 16-story building will feature two basements, a parking lot, two floors for the marketplace, an auditorium with an 800-seat capacity, a separate parking facility, one recreational floor, and seven floors with 53 residential units, among other amenities.