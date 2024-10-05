Mumbai: BMC To Conduct New Survey Of Manual Scavengers From October 6 To 16 Following Ministry Directives

BMC office | File Photo

Mumbai: Following directives from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the BMC will conduct a new survey of manual scavengers from October 6 to 16. In the 2013 survey, no instances of manual scavengers were recorded within the BMC jurisdiction.

Manual scavenging involves the manual cleaning of sewage lines, drains, and gutters instead of using machinery. The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, prohibits this practice without protective equipment and bans the construction of insanitary latrines.

A recent writ petition regarding manual scavengers has led the Secretary of the Ministry to instruct all municipal corporations and councils to conduct a survey of manual scavengers within their jurisdictions.

Accordingly, the BMC's Solid Waste Management Department (SWM) will appoint an agency to carry out the survey. Awareness will be raised through street plays, and public notices for registration will be displayed in toilets, section offices, motor loader stations, and other relevant locations.

The civic body has also encouraged these workers (excluding Saturdays and Sundays) to contact or visit the Assistant Chief Supervisor (SWM) at the department office between 10:30 am and 5:30 pm.