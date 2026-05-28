Mumbai: Goregaon Hotel Owner & Cook Arrested After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Spitting On Rotis | file pic & X

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police have arrested Fish Koliwada Hotel owner Faiyaz Ahmed Shaikh and cook Kaushar Gaffar Shaikh in Goregaon East after a viral video exposed the cook spitting on rotis before serving them.

The incident came to light after complainant Deepak Dattaram Pawar filmed the offensive act on his mobile phone while dining at the restaurant on the night of May 23.

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Following widespread public outrage across social media platforms, local residents demanded strict action against the management. Authorities quickly detained the duo and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering public health.

A further police investigation into the restaurant’s hygiene standards is currently underway