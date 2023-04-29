Mumbai: Goregaon firm, directors booked in ₹8.3 crore fraud | Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct against a Goregaon-based private company and its directors for allegedly duping Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of about Rs8.63 crore.

The bank in its complaint to the CBI has alleged that the amounts sanctioned by the bank to the accused as credit facilities were not used for the purposes for which the loan was disbursed. Instead, a huge amount of the funds were diverted to other companies.

CBI received written complaint by PNB Chief Manager

According to the CBI, the agency received a written complaint by Shankar Das, Chief Manager, PNB, on April 20, 2023, alleging that the company, its directors, unknown public servants and private persons in connivance and in pursuance of criminal conspiracy with one another had caused wrongful gain to themselves and loss to the bank to the tune of about Rs 8.63 crore.

CBI files FIR

"The complainant bank has over the period of time observed that the accused failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of the sanction letter and made defaults in paying installments and interest. Due to lack of financial discipline, their account was termed as NPA on October 31, 2013. Thereafter, the bank tried to contact the accused and since then there has been no response from the accused," the CBI stated in its FIR.