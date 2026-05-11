Mumbai: Gorai’s Mangrove Park Remains Shut Despite Completion; Inauguration Delayed Again

Mumbai’s Gorai Mangrove Park awaits inauguration despite completion of the eco-tourism project nearly a year ago | File Photo

Mumbai, May 11: Despite being completed nearly a year ago, the Mangrove Park in Gorai remains unopened to the public. Originally scheduled for completion in January 2023, the project faced several postponed inauguration dates through 2025 before being deferred to 2026.

However, the launch has once again been delayed as officials await the availability of dignitaries for an inauguration ceremony, according to sources.

Project launched under Maha Vikas Aghadi government

Launched in 2021 under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the eight-hectare mangrove park was developed during the tenure of Aaditya Thackeray as environment and tourism minister.

Conceived and executed by the Mangrove Cell of the Forest Department, the Rs 33.43-crore project was funded through the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) and cleared under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, with approval from the state eco-tourism board.

Boardwalk and interpretation centre key attractions

A 750-metre elevated boardwalk, built without felling a single mangrove, forms the core of the project, leading visitors through the ecosystem to a creek-side viewing deck.

The site also features an 18-metre birdwatching tower and a two-storey Nature Interpretation Centre equipped with a library, workshops, café, rooftop restaurant and gift shop. However, despite completion, the park remains shut.

Aaditya Thackeray raises issue with forest minister

In a recent letter to Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Thackeray pointed out that an assurance had been given on the floor of the Assembly that the park would be inaugurated immediately after the budget session. However, the project remains unopened, prompting him to urge the minister to expedite its inauguration without further delay.

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Environmentalists express concern over continued delay

Environmental activist Milli Shetty said, “I have been consistently following up with the concerned authorities since last year on when the park will finally open, but every time we are given different reasons for the delay. This is a valuable opportunity lost, as schoolchildren could be visiting and learning about the importance of mangroves firsthand. The project had strong potential to serve as a key public learning space on mangrove ecosystems. Yet, there is still no confirmed date for its opening.”

Meanwhile, sources in the Forest Department said the park is likely to be opened this week.

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