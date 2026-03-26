Mumbai’s First Mangrove Forest Park To Open In Gorai: Travel Guide & Details

Mangrove forests are very essential for our ecosystem. Located in tropical and sub-tropical intertidal zones, they are characterised by salt-tolerant trees (halophytes) that thrive in oxygen-poor, waterlogged soil. To preserve mangrove forests and to raise awareness about mangrove ecosystems and their biodiversity, the Maharashtra Government has taken a very crucial step and built Mumbai's first mangrove forest at an estimated cost of Rs 33.43 crore. The project spans 8 hectares and is set to open in April.

Mumbai's first mangrove park to open in April

Mumbai is set to get a major eco-tourism boost with its first dedicated mangrove forest park opening in Gorai, offering residents a rare chance to explore the city’s coastal ecosystem up close. Developed by the Maharashtra Forest Department’s Mangrove Cell, the project is spread across nearly eight hectares and is designed to promote awareness about mangrove conservation while providing a nature-based recreational space.

About Gorai Mangrove Park

The Gorai Mangrove is an eco-tourism park which was first scheduled to open on May 1, 2025. Due to the arrival of the monsoon, it is now set to open in May 2026. The park features a 740-metre boardwalk built without cutting a single mangrove tree, which will allow visitors to walk through and experience the fragile mangrove ecosystem up close.

The project has been developed by the Maharashtra Forest Department's Mangrove Cell with the aim to create awareness about coastal biodiversity. The park includes a wooden walkway, a viewing deck which will provide a panoramic view of the surrounding creek, and an 18-metre bird-watching tower. It also has a two-storeyed Nature Interpretation Centre (education centre), housing a library, audio-visual room, a rooftop restaurant, etc.

How to reach Gorai Mangrove Park?

The best way to travel to the park is through trains. Take a local train and get down at Borivali station. You can take a bus from there to the Gorai Creek, or you can take an auto from the station to the creek. It is hardly five kilometres from the station, and the journey typically takes about 10–20 minutes by auto-rickshaw or taxi and around 25 minutes by bus.