Mumbai: Gorai Beach Finally Illuminated, Ending Years Of Darkness & Boosting Safety For Residents & Tourists |

Mumbai: Gorai Beach, a popular picnic destination in north Mumbai, has finally been illuminated, addressing a long-standing demand of local residents and significantly improving safety and accessibility in the area.

The issue of inadequate lighting had featured prominently during recent municipal and assembly elections, with locals repeatedly highlighting the risks posed by darkness along the shoreline. For many residents, the beach is not merely a leisure spot but a vital access route. Alfred Ferreira, a Gorai resident, explained that the village is enclosed by a hill, making the beach the only route to several homes.

“My mother’s house is right on the beach, and the only path to reach it is through the sand. It becomes dangerous at night, especially during the monsoon when visibility is poor and high tides occur. The uneven surface and hollows in the sand made it risky to walk or even ride a motorcycle,” he said.

The beach is also a key attraction for tourists, but the lack of lighting had made it unsafe after dusk. Rossi D’souza of the Gorai Gaothan Panchayat described the situation as “a nightmare” after 7 pm. “We are delighted that Gorai Beach is finally illuminated. This is a major step towards improving safety for both residents and visitors,” he added.

Local corporator Shiva Shetty noted that permanent lighting had long been delayed due to Coastal Regulation Zone restrictions. While temporary arrangements existed earlier, they were often non-functional. He credited MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, along with support from Adani Electricity and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for enabling the installation.

However, challenges remain. Shetty pointed out that the eight-kilometre-long beach currently has only four lifeguards, with no cabins or basic facilities. Plans are underway to increase personnel and improve infrastructure for enhanced public safety.

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