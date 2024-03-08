Mumbai: 'Good Vs Evil Fight', Says Nawaz Modi At Her Book Launch

Nawaz Modi Singhania has reiterated her claim to 75% of her husband Gautam Singhania’s assets. The estranged wife of the chairman of Raymond Group also said that it’s a fight of "good versus evil". On Friday, she launched her new book, ‘Pause, Rewind’ about natural anti-ageing techniques.

Gautam Singhania's separation from Modi

Last year, Gautam Singhania had announced separation from Modi, who later accused him of assault. She had requested 75% of his assets for her daughters after separation. However, reports claimed that the settlement talks between the couple collapsed.

A fitness and wellness coach, Modi joined a panel discussion at Kitab Khana for her book. Answering a question from the moderator, she said, “Many from my in-laws’ family have been supportive for 50% stake but that’s not equal for us. My two daughters and I are on one side, whereas my husband is on the other side. It should be equal for all of us and therefore it will have to be 75%.”

"Wrong is wrong and the right is right"

“Even if all the religions don’t agree on all the things, they agree that the wrong is wrong and the right is right. The way this will end, everyone will know,” Modi added, referring to the dispute.

The fitness coach also said that she has not been able to workout since the dispute due to the physical and mental pain. “I used to have 11 fitness sessions daily but haven’t been able to workout since September 10. I still have scars and bruises and had to go through a surgery. I am surviving on faith and confidence, which is my hardwiring,” Modi added.

Talking about the book, she said, “A lot of people used to ask me for tips about exercises and lifestyle that can reduce ageing. I thought I should write it out for everyone so that all the people can benefit from it and everyone will not have to ask me personally.”

Amruta Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, wrote the foreword for Modi’s book. She was the chief guest at the reading, which coincided with International Women’s Day. Amruta Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra is like the cultural capital of the country and Mumbai is one of the world’s safest cities. Maharashtrian women have all the qualities and caliber and are still grounded to their roots. Only a Maharashtrian woman can ride a motorcycle down the street while clad in a nauvari saree.”