Mumbai: Good news for Navratri and Durga Pooja pandals as Adani Electricity to supply power at around Rs 7 per unit to them

Mumbaikars, especially the consumers of Adani Electricity, can celebrate the upcoming Navratri /Durga Pooja without worrying about the high electricity bills. Adani Electricity Mumbai has offered economic tariffs to Navratri/Durga Pooja pandals. The company has appealed to pandals to take authorised power connections. Adani Electricity has offered temporary connections to pandals within 3 days of receiving the application and the tariff will be an economic tariff of residential category of around Rs 7 per unit as per the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission guidelines. The company said during the Ganesh festival it had supplied power to 850 pandals at economic rates.

The company will not charge commercial or industrial tariffs for pandals for the applicants during Navratri/Durga Pooja.

The company’s announcement is important when the Shinde Fadnavis government has already said that the upcoming Navratri/Durga Pooja will be celebrated without any COVID-19 restrictions as done during the Ganapati festival.

‘’We have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the release of electricity connection to all Navratri / Durga Pooja pandals within 3 days of receiving the application. We appeal to the pandals to take authorized connection only. They can apply online for connections by visiting our website www.adanielectricity.com, as well as by visiting AEML Divisional Customer Care Centers spread across the suburbs of Mumbai,’’ said the company spokesman.

‘’Our customers can enjoy uninterrupted power supply and happiness during the festival. We Wish happy and safe festive season to Mumbaikars,’’ he added.

Commenting upon observing strict safety protocols during the festive season the spokesman said, “We appeal to all the Navratri / Durga Pooja pandals to undertake wiring from authorized Licensed Electrical Contractor only and install mandatory ELCB (Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker) for ensuring the safety of the devotees and their volunteers visiting the Pandals."