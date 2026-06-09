Mumbai-Goa Highway Tragedy: 35-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Dies, Mother Critically Injured After Car Crashes Into Dumper In Raigad's Kashedi Ghat

Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident Leaves Bengaluru Man Dead And His Mother Seriously Injured Near Kashedi Ghat In Raigad | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 8: A 35-year-old Bengaluru-based professional was killed and his 65-year-old mother critically injured after their car crashed into a dumper truck on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Raigad district's Kashedi Ghat on Monday afternoon.

The victim, Bijosh Balan, had travelled to Kerala to bring his mother, who had been visiting their native place, back to their residence in Kalyan when the fatal accident occurred.

Details of the accident

The accident took place at around 12.30 p.m. near Bhogav village in Kashedi Ghat. According to police, the Hyundai Grand i10 driven by Bijosh was heading towards Mumbai when it rammed into the rear of a dumper travelling ahead on the highway.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the car may have gone out of control moments before the collision. The impact was severe, crushing the front portion of the vehicle and trapping both occupants inside the wreckage.

Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident Leaves Bengaluru Man Dead And His Mother Seriously Injured Near Kashedi Ghat In Raigad | File Photo

Rescue and medical response

Police personnel, along with members of the Kalbhairav Rescue Team, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured mother-son duo was extricated from the mangled vehicle and shifted to the Rural Hospital in Poladpur.

Doctors declared Bijosh dead during treatment, while his mother, Lissy Balan, who sustained serious injuries, was administered primary treatment before being referred to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli for advanced medical care.

Investigation and traffic impact

API Vijay Surve of Poladpur Police Station said that a case is being registered against the dumper driver in connection with the accident. “We are in the process of registering a case against the dumper driver and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the crash,” Surve said.

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The accident briefly disrupted traffic movement on the busy Mumbai-Goa Highway. Authorities later removed the damaged car and dumper with the help of a crane, restoring normal traffic flow. Further investigation is underway.

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